Katy Perry And All-Female Crew Launch Into Space On Historic Blue Origin Flight

TEXAS (CelebrityAccess) – Pop icon Katy Perry is set to make history this morning as part of a groundbreaking, all-female crew aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. The highly anticipated flight, NS-31, is scheduled to lift off from Blue Origin’s Launch Site One in West Texas at 9:30 am EDT.

According to The Guardian, Perry will be joined by journalist Gayle King, aerospace engineer and former NASA employee Aisha Bowe, civil rights advocate Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez, a journalist and the fiancée of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. If all goes as planned, it will be the first time an all-female crew takes to the skies on a commercial space flight.

The quick suborbital trip will last around 11 minutes, giving passengers a few minutes of weightlessness after crossing the Kármán line — the 62-mile boundary widely recognized as the edge of space. The team will return via parachute-assisted landing after floating above Earth and soaking in those panoramic views through the capsule’s massive windows.

Perry, who has long expressed her fascination with space, shared her excitement on Instagram, writing: “I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years, and tomorrow, that dream becomes a reality.”

Coverage of the launch will be streamed live on Blue Origin’s official channels and social platforms. NPR reports that this mission isn’t just another celebrity-studded flight — it’s a moment that marks a growing shift toward inclusivity and representation in the space tourism movement.

Stay tuned — we’ll be watching the skies. Click HERE for a live stream of the launch.