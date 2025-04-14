NAMM Announces Newly Elected Executive Committee Officers

CARLSBAD (CelebrityAccess) – The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) board of directors has elected the 2025 officers to represent the executive committee immediately. The ExCom will serve through April 2026, representing NAMM’s global membership and the music industry at large in fulfilling NAMM’s vision and mission. The 2025 executive committee includes Chair Chris White, Vice Chair Joseph Castronovo, Treasurer Whitney Brown Grisaffi, and Secretary Jake Connolly.

John Mlynczak, NAMM president and CEO, who additionally serves on the executive committee, commented, “NAMM is appreciative to have talented industry leaders reside on the executive committee, who will lead our organization forward into new areas of opportunity for our diverse global membership.”

This vote and seamless transition sees Chris White, who previously held NAMM’s vice chair position, move into his new role as chair of NAMM’s board of directors. White is president and CEO of White House of Music, Inc., a music retailer providing school band and orchestra, fretted, percussion, keyboards, print and digital media, lessons and repair services. White House of Music operates several retail locations and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. In addition to his professional responsibilities, Chris is a member of the National Association of School Music Dealers (NASMD) and the Alliance of Independent Music Merchants (AIMM). He received his B.A. in communication from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater.

“I am truly honored to continue my service to the music industry in my new role as NAMM chair, further helping NAMM and its members reach their goals, the most important of which is helping create more music makers,” White said. “Through my involvement with NAMM, I have learned that networking builds beneficial and productive communities; that educational opportunities provide vital catalysts for new and ongoing musical ventures; and that in today’s world, music advocacy is more important than ever. I am excited to be at the forefront of continuing diversification and broadening inclusivity in both our members and the products and services we represent.”

White also welcomed new vice chair Joseph Castronovo, who previously served as the NAMM’s treasurer. Castronovo is president and CEO of Korg USA, headquartered in Melville, N.Y. Joe has been an integral part of the company’s growth since its inception in 1984. Korg USA is the distributor and owner of the world’s most respected MI brands and has been a NAMM member since 1977. Joe served on the NAMM board from 2015–2017, has been a founding supporter of Women of NAMM, and served on the board of advisors for the Don Johnson Music Industry Service Award and the Guitar and Accessories Marketing Association (GAMA). Castronovo holds a B.A. from Boston University and an MBA from Hofstra University.

Whitney Brown Grisaffi was also welcomed into a new executive committee role as she transitions from secretary to treasurer. Brown Grisaffi is the president of Ted Brown Music Co. in Tacoma, Wash. The company has six locations, with its flagship store and corporate headquarters located in Tacoma. Ted Brown Music has earned numerous accolades, including 11 consecutive years as a NAMM Top 100 Dealer, 2022 Retailer of the Year by Music Inc. magazine and two-time AIMM Dealer of the Year. Whitney, who graduated with a B.A. in communication from the University of Washington, is involved in various music organizations, including NASMD (past president), while also actively contributing to her community via her philanthropic efforts, serving as president-elect of the Tacoma Rotary #8.

The newest member of the executive committee is secretary Jake Connolly. Connolly is the CEO and owner of Connolly Music Company in East Northport, N.Y. Connolly Music Company is the U.S. source for an exclusive lineup of best-in-class music products and is dedicated to connecting manufacturers, resellers, and the devoted community of musicians they serve. Their brands include Thomastik-Infeld strings, König & Meyer stands, Revelle instruments and bows, Magic Rosin, The Realist transducers and instruments, Jargar strings, Boveda humidification, and more. Jake holds a B.A. in international relations from Bucknell University.

“I am truly honored and excited by the opportunity to serve our industry in this capacity,” Connolly said. “I look forward to working with the board of directors in executing NAMM’s vision, mission, and objectives — and serving as an ambassador representing all NAMM members globally.”

Outgoing Chair Tom Sumner was honored during the NAMM board meeting and applauded for his service on the executive committee over the past eight years. Reflecting, Sumner offered, “It has been an honor to represent our global NAMM membership as chair during the past two years. During that time, I have been privileged and proud of NAMM’s positive impact globally as we continue to make more music makers every day.”