Venu Holding Corporation Expands to Centennial, Colorado with New Property Acquisition

CENTENNIAL, CO (CelebrityAccess) – Venu Holding Corporation (VENU), a developer, owner, and operator of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, today announced its acquisition of a key property in Centennial, Colorado – a high-growth Denver suburb. The latest acquisition advances VENU’s multi-market expansion of its iconic mid-size indoor music venue brand and elevated hospitality concepts – The Hall at Bourbon Brothers and Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern.

The development will transform the former ‘Celebrity Lanes’ site into an iconic, state-of-the-art indoor music hall, private rental space, and restaurant, all underpinned by VENU’s signature ultra-lux fan experience.

Located at 15755 E and Arapahoe Road, at one of Colorado's highest-trafficked non-DOT intersections, the newly acquired site will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind entertainment destination.

The Company anticipates closing on the property on June 1st, 2025. The first-of-its-kind development will be packed with reimagined premium features, including indoor Luxe FireSuites, custom-crafted menus, and exclusive fractional ownership opportunities. These will redefine what fans can expect from indoor live entertainment and set a new benchmark in the multi-billion-dollar indoor live entertainment industry.

“Take everything you know about indoor venues and throw it out the window,” said J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “We have assembled a powerhouse team of architects, designers, and operators to deliver the ultimate destination in Centennial. It will set a new standard for Denver and the entire industry. Like everything else we do, this will be over the top.”

“The market is hungry for premium spaces,” says VENU President Will Hodgson. “Music fans are no longer satisfied with simply walking through the front doors of a venue—they’re looking for more. We’ve watched a clear shift in preferences: People want experiences that feel intentional, exclusive, and elevated. VENU is leading that transformation by designing with the fan in mind from day one.”

VENU currently owns and operates The Hall at Bourbon Brothers and Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gainesville, Georgia, as well as the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs. This strategic acquisition strengthens and diversifies VENU’s portfolio of brands and solidifies its foothold in one of the fastest-growing markets in the Mountain West region.