Nick Gordon, Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex-Partner, Passes At 30

FLORIDA (CelebrityAccess) – Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, passed away on New Year’s Day in Florida.

According to TMZ, which obtained the 911 dispatch audio, Gordon was found unresponsive with “black fluid foaming out of his mouth.” He later died in hospital.

Gordon’s death comes nearly five years after Brown was found unresponsive in a bathtub in January of 2015. She died on July 26, 2015, after spending six months in a medically induced coma.

Though her cause of death was never determined, Gordon was found civilly liable in a wrongful death lawsuit. He was also under criminal investigation for her death, however, was never charged.

Gordon’s official cause of death has not yet been released. An autopsy will be conducted at some point this week, TMZ is reporting.

He was 30-years-old.