Bell Welcomes Mirko Bibic As New President & CEO

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) – BCE Inc. and Bell today (Jan. 6) welcome Mirko Bibic as President and Chief Executive Officer in addition to announcing his appointment to the boards of BCE and Bell Canada. Mr. Bibic assumes the chief executive role following George Cope’s retirement yesterday.

“We welcome Mirko Bibic as our new chief executive as he leads Bell in delivering all the benefits of the digital communications future to Canadians,” said Gordon Nixon, Chair of the Board for BCE and Bell Canada. “A key leader in every part of Bell’s transformation into Canada’s driver of communications innovation, Mirko has the vision, skills and experience to build on Bell’s strengths as the country’s leading communications company and deliver value for all our stakeholders.”

“It is an honour to lead the Bell team into our 140th year of service to Canadians since our founding here in Montréal in 1880, and we thank George Cope for his leadership in laying such a strong foundation for continued success,” said Bibic. “We look forward to bringing all the opportunities of the new era of integrated digital communications to our customers, communities, investors and employees.

“Bell’s goal is to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world,” Bibic added. “Our strategic imperatives frame our longstanding strengths in networks, service innovation and content creation, and position the Bell team for continued growth and innovation leadership in a fast-changing communications marketplace. The near-instant connections of fibre and upcoming 5G service, and the opportunities represented by IoT, AI and new content platforms, will create unprecedented opportunities for consumers, businesses and communities. The Bell team’s role is to champion customer experience in a new world of communication possibilities.”

Bibic, who joined Bell in 2004 as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and has since served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development, and as Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer, also announced a restructured Bell executive leadership team.

Blaik Kirby, who previously served as President of Bell Mobility, becomes Group President, Mobility, Residential and Small Business; Claire Gillies, who most recently served as Senior Vice President, Retail, has been promoted to President, Bell Mobility; Karine Moses, who will continue in her role as President, Bell Media Québec, has been promoted to Vice Chair, Québec; and John Watson, who previously served as Executive Vice President, Customer Operations, becomes Group President, Customer Experience.

The above promotions are effective immediately.