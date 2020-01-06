Miley Cyrus Settles $300M Lawsuit Claiming She Stole ‘We Can’t Stop’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Miley Cyrus has settled a $300 million copyright infringement lawsuit claiming that she stole her hit song “We Can’t Stop” from Jamaican songwriter Michael May (aka Flourgon), according to Reuters.

May filed suit against Cyrus and her label RCA Records (Sony) in March 2018, alleging that the song, which appeared on the singer’s 2013 album Bangerz, closely resembled his 1988 song “We Run Things.” The suit also accused the pop star of misappropriating the phrase “We run things/ Things no run we.” She sings “We run things/ Things don’t run we.”

Cyrus and Sony filed a joint stipulation ending the lawsuit with prejudice (i.e. the case cannot be filed again), on Jan. 3 in Manhattan federal court, according to Reuters.

The terms of the settlement have not been made public.