Kidz Bop Announces 2020 Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – KIDZ BOP has today (Jan. 6) announced their brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Live 2020.
In partnership with Live Nation, KIDZ BOP will bring their highly-anticipated family-friendly live concert experience to 59 cities in the U.S., Canada, and the Dominican Republic in 2020.
Of the upcoming tour, Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP said: “We’re proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it’s your child’s first concert or an annual family tradition.”
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 10 at 10am local time via KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com. Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available.
Since their inception in 2001, the KIDZ BOP Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide.
“KIDZ BOP Live 2020” Tour Dates:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Tuesday, June 16, 2020*
|Stamford, CT
|Palace Theatre
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|Scranton, PA
|The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|Cincinnati, OH
|PNC Pavilion
|Saturday, June 20, 2020
|Detroit, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Budweiser Stage
|Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Friday, June 26, 2020
|Syracuse, NY
|St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Sunday, June 28, 2020
|Darien Center, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Mann Center
|Friday, July 3, 2020*
|Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
|Sunday, July 5, 2020
|Gilford, NH
|Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020*
|Hyannis, MA
|Cape Cod Melody Tent
|Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|Westbrook, ME
|Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Boston, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Sunday, July 12, 2020
|Holmdel, NJ
|PNC Bank Arts Center
|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|Friday, July 17, 2020
|Hershey, PA
|Giant Center
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|Baltimore, MD
|MECU Pavilion
|Sunday, July 19, 2020
|Cleveland, OH
|Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
|Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|Bethel, NY
|Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Saturday, July 25, 2020
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020*
|Kettering, OH
|Fraze Pavilion
|Thursday, July 30, 2020*
|Columbus, OH
|Ohio State Fair
|Saturday, August 1, 2020
|Alpharetta, GA
|Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|Sunday, August 2, 2020*
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Wednesday, August 5, 2020
|Pelham, AL
|Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|Austin, TX
|H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
|Saturday, August 8, 2020
|Houston, TX
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|Sunday, August 9, 2020
|Irving, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|Brandon, MS
|Brandon Amphitheater
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|Kansas City, MO
|Starlight Theatre
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|Rogers, AR
|Walmart AMP
|Sunday, August 16, 2020
|Tulsa, OK
|Tulsa Theater
|Thursday, August 20, 2020*
|Des Moines, IA
|Iowa State Fair
|Friday, August 21, 2020
|St. Louis, MO
|Stifel Theatre
|Saturday, August 22, 2020
|Indianapolis, IN
|Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Friday, August 28, 2020
|Mountain View, CA
|Shoreline Amphitheatre
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|Irvine, CA
|FivePoint Amphitheatre
|Sunday, August 30, 2020
|San Diego, CA
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
|Friday, September 4, 2020
|Las Vegas, NV
|The Smith Center
|Sunday, September 6, 2020
|Morrison, CO
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|Friday, September 11, 2020
|Boise, ID
|CenturyLink Arena
|Saturday, September 12, 2020
|Portland, OR
|Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
|Sunday, September 13, 2020
|Spokane, WA
|First Interstate Center for the Arts
|Monday, September 14, 2020*
|Puyallup, WA
|Washington State Fair
|Friday, October 16, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|Arizona Federal Theatre
|Sunday, October 18, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|Hollywood Bowl
|Saturday, November 7, 2020
|New Orleans, LA
|Mahalia Jackson Theater
|Saturday, November 14, 2020
|Miami, FL
|The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
|Sunday, November 15, 2020
|Orlando, FL
|Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
|Saturday, November 21, 2020
|Columbia, SC
|Township Auditorium
|Sunday, December 6, 2020
|Pittsburgh, PA
|UPMC Events Center
|Saturday, December 12, 2020
|Madison, WI
|Orpheum Theater
|Sunday, December 13, 2020
|Grand Rapids, MI
|20 Monroe Live
* Not a Live Nation Date