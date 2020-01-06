Kidz Bop Announces 2020 Tour
Kidz Bop Announces 2020 Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – KIDZ BOP has today (Jan. 6) announced their brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Live 2020.

In partnership with Live Nation, KIDZ BOP will bring their highly-anticipated family-friendly live concert experience to 59 cities in the U.S., Canada, and the Dominican Republic in 2020.

Of the upcoming tour, Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP said: “We’re proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it’s your child’s first concert or an annual family tradition.”

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 10 at 10am local time via KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com. Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available.

Since their inception in 2001, the KIDZ BOP Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide.

“KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour Dates:

DATECITYVENUE
Tuesday, June 16, 2020*Stamford, CTPalace Theatre
Wednesday, June 17, 2020Scranton, PAThe Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Friday, June 19, 2020Cincinnati, OHPNC Pavilion
Saturday, June 20, 2020Detroit, MIDTE Energy Music Theatre
Sunday, June 21, 2020Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage
Wednesday, June 24, 2020Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center
Friday, June 26, 2020Syracuse, NYSt. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Saturday, June 27, 2020Wantagh, NYNorthwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sunday, June 28, 2020Darien Center, NYDarien Lake Amphitheater
Wednesday, July 1, 2020Philadelphia, PAThe Mann Center
Friday, July 3, 2020*Punta Cana, Dominican RepublicHard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
Sunday, July 5, 2020Gilford, NHBank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Tuesday, July 7, 2020*Hyannis, MACape Cod Melody Tent
Wednesday, July 8, 2020Westbrook, MEMaine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
Friday, July 10, 2020Atlantic City, NJAdrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Saturday, July 11, 2020Boston, MAXfinity Center
Sunday, July 12, 2020Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, July 15, 2020Virginia Beach, VAVeterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Friday, July 17, 2020Hershey, PAGiant Center
Saturday, July 18, 2020Baltimore, MDMECU Pavilion
Sunday, July 19, 2020Cleveland, OHJacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Wednesday, July 22, 2020Bethel, NYBethel Woods Center for the Arts
Friday, July 24, 2020Bristow, VAJiffy Lube Live
Saturday, July 25, 2020Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion
Sunday, July 26, 2020Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Wednesday, July 29, 2020*Kettering, OHFraze Pavilion
Thursday, July 30, 2020*Columbus, OHOhio State Fair
Saturday, August 1, 2020Alpharetta, GAAmeris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 2, 2020*Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
Wednesday, August 5, 2020Pelham, ALOak Mountain Amphitheatre
Friday, August 7, 2020Austin, TXH-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Saturday, August 8, 2020Houston, TXSmart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sunday, August 9, 2020Irving, TXThe Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Wednesday, August 12, 2020Brandon, MSBrandon Amphitheater
Friday, August 14, 2020Kansas City, MOStarlight Theatre
Saturday, August 15, 2020Rogers, ARWalmart AMP
Sunday, August 16, 2020Tulsa, OKTulsa Theater
Thursday, August 20, 2020*Des Moines, IAIowa State Fair
Friday, August 21, 2020St. Louis, MOStifel Theatre
Saturday, August 22, 2020Indianapolis, INFarm Bureau Insurance Lawn
Sunday, August 23, 2020Chicago, ILHollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Friday, August 28, 2020Mountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 29, 2020Irvine, CAFivePoint Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 30, 2020San Diego, CACal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Friday, September 4, 2020Las Vegas, NVThe Smith Center
Sunday, September 6, 2020Morrison, CORed Rocks Amphitheatre
Friday, September 11, 2020Boise, IDCenturyLink Arena
Saturday, September 12, 2020Portland, ORTheater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Sunday, September 13, 2020Spokane, WAFirst Interstate Center for the Arts
Monday, September 14, 2020*Puyallup, WAWashington State Fair
Friday, October 16, 2020Phoenix, AZArizona Federal Theatre
Sunday, October 18, 2020Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl
Saturday, November 7, 2020New Orleans, LAMahalia Jackson Theater
Saturday, November 14, 2020Miami, FLThe Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Sunday, November 15, 2020Orlando, FLDr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Saturday, November 21, 2020Columbia, SCTownship Auditorium
Sunday, December 6, 2020Pittsburgh, PAUPMC Events Center
Saturday, December 12, 2020Madison, WIOrpheum Theater
Sunday, December 13, 2020Grand Rapids, MI20 Monroe Live

* Not a Live Nation Date

