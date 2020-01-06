DaBaby Released From Jail After Alleged Altercation

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper DaBaby has been released from a Florida jail following his arrest over a dispute with a concert promoter over payment for a concert.

According to NBC Miami, DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was arrested and charged with battery on Thursday night following a performance at Cafe Iguana in Pembroke Pines.

Police told NBC that the argument and physical dispute broke out after Kirk approached the promoter after he was allegedly shorted $10,000 from a payment of $30,000

The promoter claimed he was forced to flee from his hotel room over concerns for his safety, police told NBC.

Kirk was later arrested at his own hotel room and the arrest report said he disputed involvement in the alleged altercation.

Kirk was also arrested on a warrant from Texas which was later withdrawn.