Music Publishing Vet Cathy Merenda Named To Senior Role At Sony/ATV

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sony/ATV Music Publishing has named Cathy Merenda as Senior Vice President, Broadcast and Media Rights.

In this newly-created role, Merenda will lead Sony/ATV’s acquisition and retention of administration partnerships with film, television, broadcast and digital media companies in the U.S.

Merenda will be based in Sony/ATV/s Los Angeles offices where she will report to the publisher’s Chairman and CEO John Platt.

“I am pleased to have an experienced executive such as Cathy leading Sony/ATV’s Broadcast and Media Rights,” Platt said. “Her considerable expertise in music publishing and copyright administration makes her a perfect fit to engage our broadcast and media clients and position our partnerships for success.”

Merenda joins Sony/ATV after a 25-year stint at Twentieth Century Fox where she rose through the ranks to helm the studio’s music position, serving most recently as Senior Vice President, Music Publishing.

While at the storied studio, she oversaw all aspects of music publishing, which included licensing, creative, copyright administration and royalties for domestic film, television, news, sports and cable divisions.

Merenda began her career as a live and studio audio sound engineer working with artists such as Michael Penn, Gilby Clarke and many others, then moved to the business side of entertainment as a Publishing/Finance Coordinator at All American Television/Scotti Brothers Records.