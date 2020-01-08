The Country Music Association Announces The 2020 Songwriter Recipients Of The CMA Triple Play Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association has revealed the songwriters who will be honored during the 11th annual CMA Triple Play Awards, which recognizes songwriters pen three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period based on the Country Aircheck, Billboard Country Airplay, and Billboard Hot Country Songs charts.

This year, a total of 16 songwriters will be honored with the award this year: Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Ross Copperman, Justin Ebach, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Shay Mooney, Jon Nite, Josh Osborne, Bobby Pinson, Matthew Ramsey, Jordan Reynolds, Thomas Rhett, Trevor Rosen, and Dan Smyers.

Ashley Gorley, who stands as the most decorated CMA Triple Play Awards recipient, is lined up for an astonishing three Triple Plays this year after penning nine No. 1 hits in 2019.

The awards will be presented as part of the CMA Songwriters series 5 at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on February 25tth and will include a special performance hosted by Copperman and featuring Ebach, Gorley, Nite, Pinson, and Reynolds.

The CMA Songwriters Series performance will follow a private industry-only luncheon where recipients will be awarded their trophies on Feb. 25, hosted by Troy Tomlinson, CMA Board member and Chairman/CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group.