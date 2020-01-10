Jonny Lang Postpones His January Shows With Vocal Trouble

(CelebrityAccess) — American blues/gospel singer-songwriter Jonny Lang has pulled out of his scheduled live performances in January due to vocal issues.

In a statement posted to his website, a rep for Lang wrote:

“Appearances scheduled during January have been impacted by a physical health issue. Jonny Lang will recover, but in the interests of long term well-being the prudent move is to reschedule where possible.”

“From the start of his career he has always aimed to never miss a confirmed show, and personally offers a sincere apology to all fans impacted by doctor’s orders which came earlier today that Jonny needs more time to heal his voice,” the statement added.

Affected dates include Lang’s January 18th show at the House of Blues in Orlando and a two-night stand at Clearwater’s Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre that was slated for Jan. 20th and 21st.