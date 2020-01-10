Midem Announces The Midem Talent Exporter Program For 2020

CANNES, France (CelebrityAccess) — International music industry-focused conference Midem announced the launch of the Midem Talent Exporter.

Formerly known as Midem’s popular Artist Accelerator program, the Midem Talent Exporter will serve as a career incubator for what Midem sees as a global expansion for artists.

The Midem Talent Exporter will spotlight 22 international emerging talents, selected through a free and open-to-all call for entries.

The program will provide participating artists with networking opportunities with international talent buyers, including agents, promoters, festivals, media, PR, curators, music editors, and A&Rs.

The list of confirmed talent buyers includes Planetary Group’s Adam Lewis, Bella Union’s Anika Mottershaw, Live Nation VP Damien Chamard Boudet, Rob Hallet, founder of Robomagic, and Sziget’s head of booking Virág Csiszár among numerous others.

They will also gain access to 10 music supervisors with the specific objective of building concrete business partnerships.

Participating artists will also have access to Midem’s educational Artist & Label Services Forum during the convention.

The Midem Talent Exporter is open to artists/bands, managers, publishers, labels, agents and promoters from around the world who would like to submit an artist/band to benefit from the program.

The artist/band must meet the following criteria:

• Be an individual artist or a band

• Be 18 years old or over

• Be export-ready

• Demonstrate a creative personality and attitude

• Present original musical creation (audio and/or video). No sampling or unauthorized use of copyright-protected material will be accepted. The track(s) can be acoustic, electronic, instrumental or feature vocals.

• Have a dedicated professional supporting team of at least one person (manager, label, agent, etc.)

• Be represented by a company (label, publisher, agent). The artist can represent themselves if they have legal status

• Have a minimum of five official live performances booked between 2019 and 2020

• Show media coverage and a solid presence on social media channels

• Present a career development strategy (including export) with concrete short and long-term objectives

• Be looking for potential partners, especially for export

Artists interested in participating can sign up here: https://www.midem.com/en-gb/music/talent-exporter.html