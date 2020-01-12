LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Universal’s harrowing World War 1 epic “1917” now in its third weekend, edged its way to the top of the worldwide box office as it opened wide in North America, according to estimates compiled by Comscore.

The film, which tells the story of two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman), who are tasked with delivering a crucial message against seemingly impossible odds during the Battle of the Some.

Directed by am Mendes, the Oscar-winning director of “Skyfall,” “Spectre” and “American Beauty,” “1971” also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Richard Madden, and Mark Strong among numerous others.

The film earned $36.5 million in North America and $56.4M worldwide this weekend for a global total to date of $60.4M.

Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, which was finally dethroned after a three-week run at the top, came in second, earning $15.1 million in North American for a domestic cume of $478.2 million through Sunday.

Internationally, the film earned $24.2M in 55 material territories for a global weekend of $39.3M and is just a few million shy of grossing more than $1 billion, the seventh Disney film to do so in the past year.

In third place is Sony’s “Jumanji: The Next Level” which added $14.0 million for its fifth week in North American theaters for a domestic cume of $257.125 million. Internationally, the film earned an addition $22.6M over the weekend, bringing its worldwide to-date to $671M.