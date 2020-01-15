Courtney Barnett To Perform At Newport Folk Revival In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Valentine’s Day, Australian singer, songwriter Courtney Barnett is teaming up with the creators of the Newport Folk Festival and Goldenvoice for a Newport Folk Revival event on the west coast.

For the concert, which will take place at the historic Palace Theatre in Downtown LA, Barnett will be joined by an “all-star” band as well as special guests who will drop in for special performances.

The concert is part of Newport Folk’s campaign to raise money for in underserved communities and proceeds from the concert will directly benefit the needs of the greater Los Angeles area.

The concert, which is scheduled for February 14th, will serve as the capstone for Barnett’s first solo North American tour. The run kicks off at the Sky Blue Sky Festival in Riveira Maya, Mexico on January 18th with a month worth of mostly sold-out shows scheduled over the next month.

The tour also includes a sold-out two-night stand at the historic Ryman Auditorium in support of Brandi Carlile.

Upcoming Courtney Barnett U.S. Tour Dates

1/18/20 – Riviera Maya, Mexico @ Sky Blue Sky Festival

1/20/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile) – SOLD OUT

1/21/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman (supporting Brandi Carlile) – SOLD OUT

1/23/20 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen SOLD OUT

1/24/20 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse – SOLD OUT

1/25/20 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios – SOLD OUT

1/27/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Lecture Hall – SOLD OUT

1/28/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Garner Auditorium – SOLD OUT

1/29/20 – Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre

1/31/20 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s – SOLD OUT

2/1/20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

2/2/20 – Sonoma, CA @ Redwood Barn – SOLD OUT

2/4/20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert Hous

2/6/20 – Jackson, WY @ The Center Theatre

2/8/20 – Estes Park, CO @ The Stanley Hotel – SOLD OUT

2/14/20 – The Palace Theater