Meat Loaf Sues Hyatt Corp. & Organizers Of Texas Horror Convention After Suffering Serious Fall

FORTH WORTH, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Actor and singer Meat Loaf is suing Hyatt Corp. and Texas Frightmare Weekend LLC., the organizers of a horror convention, after he suffered a serious fall while answering audience questions during an event that took place at the Hyatt Regency DFW hotel last May, according to The Associated Press.

In the lawsuit, which was reportedly filed Monday in a state district court in Fort Worth, Meat Loaf (real name is Michael Lee Aday), claims that curtains hung by the defendants at the back edge of a stage created a “hidden hazard” and caused him to misjudge where the stage ended resulting in his fall, reports the AP.

The 72-year-old, who reportedly suffered severe neck, collarbone and shoulder injuries, spent 42 days in hospital recuperating. According to his complaint, he has not been able to perform live since. He is suing for negligence.