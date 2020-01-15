GRAMMY Museum Announces ‘Celebrating GRAMMY Nominees Public Program Series’ And Community Events

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – The GRAMMY Museum has today (Jan. 15) announced the full itinerary for its ‘Celebrating GRAMMY Nominees Public Program Series’ as well as a bunch of community-based and educational events that will be taking place at the Museum during GRAMMY Week.
See the full itinerary below:
Monday, January 20:
EVENT: Amy Winehouse Exhibit Opening Exclusive Program
WHO: To celebrate the opening of Beyond Black — The Style of Amy Winehouse, Winehouse’s stylist, Naomi Parry, and Winehouse’s close friend, Catriona Gourlay, will discuss stories and the history behind some of the GRAMMY winner’s iconic outfits at the Museum’s Clive Davis Theater as part of an exclusive members-only program. The discussion will be moderated by music journalist Eve Barlow
WHAT: Exclusive program for Museum members.
WHEN: 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.
EVENT: Amy Winehouse Exhibit Opening Launch Party
WHAT: The Museum will offer a free first-come, first-served, public launch party as a special kickoff to GRAMMY Week. RSVP for launch party here.
WHEN: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Tuesday, January 21:
EVENT: Backstage Pass With Sheléa
WHO: Sheléa is a singer/songwriter, pianist, arranger, and producer who Quincy Jones has called “one of the greatest artists of her generation”
WHAT: Performance and moderated Q&A session between Sheléa and students
WHEN: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
EVENT: Amplifying Music’s Reach
WHAT: A panel discussion focused on what the industry is doing to help those who benefit from music as a tool for personal growth and healing.
WHEN: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
EVENT: STORIESTelling: Music And HIV/AIDS
WHO: In collaboration with STORIES: The AIDS Monument
WHAT: A panel discussion focused on the impact of music on the HIV/AIDS crisis and the devastation and impact of HIV/AIDS on music
WHEN: 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
EVENT: Celebrating GRAMMY Nominees: Larkin Poe
WHO: GRAMMY-nominated duo Larkin Poe
WHAT: To celebrate their first-ever GRAMMY nomination at this year’s upcoming 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, the GRAMMY Museum will welcome acclaimed sister duo Larkin Poe for a special conversation and performance
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, January 22:
EVENT: The Lucky Band
WHO: Latin GRAMMY Award winners the Lucky Band
WHAT: Performance
WHEN: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
EVENT: A Celebration Of Music In Film And Television
WHO: In collaboration with Women in Film
WHAT: A panel discussion focused on the women who bring film and television to life through music. The panel — moderated by music supervisor, creative executive, record producer, and label co-founder Tracy McKnight — will feature music supervisors, composers and more
WHEN: 1:00pm – 2:00 p.m.
EVENT: Creating A Collaborative Community For Female Artists
WHO: In collaboration with Linda Perry and We Are Hear
WHAT: A panel discussion highlighting the inclusive, creative community of GRAMMY-nominated producer and songwriter Linda Perry’s We Are Hear, the combination label/publishing/management company she co-founded with fellow multi-platinum producer Kerry Brown. This panel will give the audience the opportunity to hear from Perry and her team of executives and artists about what it takes to get your start in the music industry with candid and direct advice.
WHEN: 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.
Thursday, January 23:
EVENT: Music of Hawaii Education Program
WHO: Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning Hawaii musicians
WHAT: Performance and moderated Q&A session between musicians and students
WHEN: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
EVENT: Celebrating GRAMMY Nominees: The Cranberries
WHO: GRAMMY-nominated band the Cranberries
WHAT: To celebrate their first-ever GRAMMY nomination at this year’s upcoming 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, the GRAMMY Museum will welcome the Cranberries for a special conversation
WHEN: 1:00 p.m.
Friday, January 24:
EVENT: Careers In The Music Industry Panel
WHO: Music industry professionals from Sony/ATV Music
WHAT: Moderated panel between industry professionals and students
WHEN: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
EVENT: Careers In Music with Candace Newman, CEO & Founder of LIVE OUT L!VE
WHO: LIVE OUT L!VE
WHAT: Panel between industry professionals and students moderated by Candace Newman, CEO and Founder of LIVE OUT L!VE
WHEN: 12 – 2:00 p.m.
