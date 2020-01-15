GRAMMY Museum Announces ‘Celebrating GRAMMY Nominees Public Program Series’ And Community Events

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – The GRAMMY Museum has today (Jan. 15) announced the full itinerary for its ‘Celebrating GRAMMY Nominees Public Program Series’ as well as a bunch of community-based and educational events that will be taking place at the Museum during GRAMMY Week.

See the full itinerary below:

Monday, January 20:

EVENT: Amy Winehouse Exhibit Opening Exclusive Program

WHO: To celebrate the opening of Beyond Black — The Style of Amy Winehouse, Winehouse’s stylist, Naomi Parry, and Winehouse’s close friend, Catriona Gourlay, will discuss stories and the history behind some of the GRAMMY winner’s iconic outfits at the Museum’s Clive Davis Theater as part of an exclusive members-only program. The discussion will be moderated by music journalist Eve Barlow

WHAT: Exclusive program for Museum members.

WHEN: 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

EVENT: Amy Winehouse Exhibit Opening Launch Party

WHAT: The Museum will offer a free first-come, first-served, public launch party as a special kickoff to GRAMMY Week. RSVP for launch party here.

WHEN: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 21:

EVENT: Backstage Pass With Sheléa

WHO: Sheléa is a singer/songwriter, pianist, arranger, and producer who Quincy Jones has called “one of the greatest artists of her generation”

WHAT: Performance and moderated Q&A session between Sheléa and students

WHEN: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

EVENT: Amplifying Music’s Reach

WHAT: A panel discussion focused on what the industry is doing to help those who benefit from music as a tool for personal growth and healing.

WHEN: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

EVENT: STORIESTelling: Music And HIV/AIDS

WHO: In collaboration with STORIES: The AIDS Monument

WHAT: A panel discussion focused on the impact of music on the HIV/AIDS crisis and the devastation and impact of HIV/AIDS on music

WHEN: 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

EVENT: Celebrating GRAMMY Nominees: Larkin Poe

WHO: GRAMMY-nominated duo Larkin Poe

WHAT: To celebrate their first-ever GRAMMY nomination at this year’s upcoming 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®, the GRAMMY Museum will welcome acclaimed sister duo Larkin Poe for a special conversation and performance

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 22:

EVENT: The Lucky Band

WHO: Latin GRAMMY Award winners the Lucky Band

WHAT: Performance

WHEN: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

EVENT: A Celebration Of Music In Film And Television

WHO: In collaboration with Women in Film

WHAT: A panel discussion focused on the women who bring film and television to life through music. The panel — moderated by music supervisor, creative executive, record producer, and label co-founder Tracy McKnight — will feature music supervisors, composers and more

WHEN: 1:00pm – 2:00 p.m.

EVENT: Creating A Collaborative Community For Female Artists

WHO: In collaboration with Linda Perry and We Are Hear

WHAT: A panel discussion highlighting the inclusive, creative community of GRAMMY-nominated producer and songwriter Linda Perry’s We Are Hear, the combination label/publishing/management company she co-founded with fellow multi-platinum producer Kerry Brown. This panel will give the audience the opportunity to hear from Perry and her team of executives and artists about what it takes to get your start in the music industry with candid and direct advice.

WHEN: 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 23:

EVENT: Music of Hawaii Education Program

WHO: Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning Hawaii musicians

WHAT: Performance and moderated Q&A session between musicians and students

WHEN: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

EVENT: Celebrating GRAMMY Nominees: The Cranberries

WHO: GRAMMY-nominated band the Cranberries

WHAT: To celebrate their first-ever GRAMMY nomination at this year’s upcoming 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, the GRAMMY Museum will welcome the Cranberries for a special conversation

WHEN: 1:00 p.m.

Friday, January 24:

EVENT: Careers In The Music Industry Panel

WHO: Music industry professionals from Sony/ATV Music

WHAT: Moderated panel between industry professionals and students

WHEN: 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

EVENT: Careers In Music with Candace Newman, CEO & Founder of LIVE OUT L!VE

WHO: LIVE OUT L!VE

WHAT: Panel between industry professionals and students moderated by Candace Newman, CEO and Founder of LIVE OUT L!VE

WHEN: 12 – 2:00 p.m.

For more information, visit www.grammymuseum.org.