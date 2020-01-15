Abrams Artists Agency Expands To The UK With A New London Office

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Abrams Artists Agency announced it is expanding with the launch of its first international office in London.

Located in London’s trendy Soho neighborhood, the new office will serve as home base for the newly-hired Jody Flanagan and Amy Newman, who will provide local support for the agency’s efforts in the UK and Europe.

“Our guiding principle at Abrams Artists Agency is that everything we do has to answer the question of why this is good for our clients,” said Abrams Artists Agency president Brian Cho. “Having a team in Europe, an underserved market creates additional opportunities for our incredible roster of existing clients, and also gives new clients in Europe access to the premier agency for digital talent.”

Newman, who joins Abrams as UK Talent Manager, has worked in both the traditional artist management and social media talent management world for almost a decade, including stints at YM&U Group, StyleHaul, and Margravine Management, which is part of The Endeavour Group

Flanagan, who joins Abrams as UK Talent Director, toiled for the last five years at Stylehaul, where she served as VP of UK Talent. Her duties included working with digital talent, and negotiating brand, book, and merch deals for UK-based digital content creators and social media influencers.

Both Flanagan and Newman will report to Abrams Artists Agency Co-Managing Partner, Alec Shankman.

The digital content-focused expansion follows the debut of Abrams launching an in-house podcast studio last year and the launch of Digital Creator Network, a joint venture with Bent Pixels, aimed at creating opportunities and revenue for digital content creators.