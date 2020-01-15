Ingrooves Signs Global Distribution Deal with Leading Brazilian Label GR6

LOS ANGELES/SAO PAOLO (CelebrityAccess) – GR6, one of the largest record labels in Brazil, has signed an exclusive global distribution deal with Universal Music’s Ingrooves Music Group.

Founded in Sao Paolo in 2005 by CEO Rodrigo Oliveira, GR6 is currently the label home to such Brazilian superstars as MC Livinho, MC Don Juan, GAAB, MC Pedrinho, MC Joao, G15 and others.

Bob Roback, CEO of Ingrooves, said: “Rodrigo has built an incredible roster of artists and a deep bench of executive talent at GR6. We are thrilled that he will be our partner as we look to provide new opportunities for GR6 and all of its artists around the world.”

Oliveira added: “Ingrooves is well known as one of the most forward-thinking music technology, distribution and marketing companies in the world. We are excited to work closely with Cris, Bob and the entire team at Ingrooves as we look to grow our business.”

Additionally, Brazilian music industry veteran Cris Garcia Falcão has been named Managing Director of Ingrooves Brazil and will serve as the main liaison with GR6, working closely with them to continue to build their audience within the Brazilian market and beyond.

“GR6 has an ambitious release schedule in the coming months, which is why we are so thrilled to bring Cris aboard to lead this relationship and our overall expansion in Brazil,” said Roback. “She is an eminently respected executive within her country and is the perfect person to run our South American operation.”

“As an independent music executive I always found Ingrooves to be a transparent, fair and efficient service that added value to content for labels and artists,” added Falcão. “I am excited to be part of the company and to start out with GR6, one of the biggest funk labels in Brazil. This is just the beginning.”

Considered one of the leading specialists in copyright management in Brazil, Falcão began her career in music publishing at Fermata do Brasil and later founded the independent record label and publisher, Cada Instante. She currently serves as the Brazil Chapter Leader for Women In Music.