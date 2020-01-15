Steely Dan & Steve Winwood Announce Summer Tour
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary band Steely Dan today (Jan. 15) announced that they will be hitting the road across North America this summer on their “Earth After Hours” tour alongside Steve Winwood.

The outing, which is slated to kick off on June 2 in Portland, OR, will see the band making stops in Seattle, Toronto, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta and more, before wrapping up on July 11 in Bethel, NY.

Steely Dan was formed nearly five decades ago and has captivated millions of fans for years with a unique fusion of jazz-rock. The Grammy award-winning group became renowned for their multifaceted, one-of-a-kind horn and guitar arrangements on singles like “Reelin’ In The Years,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “Dirty Work,” “Do It Again,” and a slew of others.

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Steve Winwood also began his prominent career over 50 years ago and has sold over 50 million records to date. His hits include “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Back In The High Life Again,” “Arc Of A Diver,” “Higher Love,” and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, January 25th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

STEELY DAN WITH STEVE WINWOOD TOUR DATES:

DateCityVenue
Tuesday, June 02, 2020Portland, ORVeterans Memorial Coliseum
Thursday, June 04, 2020Auburn, WAWhite River Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 06, 2020Concord, CAConcord Pavilion
Monday, June 08, 2020Los Angeles, CAHollywood Bowl
Tuesday, June 09, 2020Chula Vista, CANorth Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thursday, June 11, 2020Phoenix, AZAk-Chin Pavilion
Saturday, June 13, 2020Fort Worth, TXDickies Arena
Sunday, June 14, 2020Woodlands, TXThe Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Wednesday, June 17, 2020Rogers, ARWalmart AMP
Friday, June 19, 2020Atlanta, GACadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Saturday, June 20, 2020Memphis, TNTBA
Tuesday, June 23, 2020Toronto, ONBudweiser Stage
Wednesday, June 24, 2020Clarkston, MIDTE Energy Music Theatre
Friday, June 26, 2020Tinley Park, ILHollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
Sunday, June 28, 2020Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
Tuesday, June 30, 2020Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, July 01, 2020Mansfield, MAXfinity Center
Friday, July 03, 2020Syracuse, NYSt. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sunday, July 05, 2020Wantagh, NYNorthwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tuesday, July 07, 2020Vienna, VAWolf Trap*
Wednesday, July 08, 2020Vienna, VAWolf Trap*
Friday, July 10, 2020Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center
Saturday, July 11, 2020Bethel, NYBethel Woods Center for the Arts
