Steely Dan & Steve Winwood Announce Summer Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary band Steely Dan today (Jan. 15) announced that they will be hitting the road across North America this summer on their “Earth After Hours” tour alongside Steve Winwood.

The outing, which is slated to kick off on June 2 in Portland, OR, will see the band making stops in Seattle, Toronto, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta and more, before wrapping up on July 11 in Bethel, NY.

Steely Dan was formed nearly five decades ago and has captivated millions of fans for years with a unique fusion of jazz-rock. The Grammy award-winning group became renowned for their multifaceted, one-of-a-kind horn and guitar arrangements on singles like “Reelin’ In The Years,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “Dirty Work,” “Do It Again,” and a slew of others.

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Steve Winwood also began his prominent career over 50 years ago and has sold over 50 million records to date. His hits include “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Back In The High Life Again,” “Arc Of A Diver,” “Higher Love,” and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, January 25th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

STEELY DAN WITH STEVE WINWOOD TOUR DATES: