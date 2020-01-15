Bon Jovi Kicks Off 2020 With New Album and Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Bon Jovi has today (Jan. 15) announced that they’ll be kicking off 2020 with a brand new album and tour.

The “Bon Jovi 2020 Tour,” presented by Live Nation, is slated to get underway June 10 in Tacoma, WA, and will make stops in Portland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, and more, before wrapping up on July 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The tour will also feature special guest Bryan Adams.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Every ticket sold includes one CD copy of the band’s forthcoming album, Bon Jovi 2020, which is due out via Island Records later this year.

“BON JOVI 2020 TOUR” DATES:



Wednesday, June 10 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Thursday, June 11 Portland, OR Moda Center

Saturday, June 13 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Tuesday, June 16 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

Thursday, June 18 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Saturday, June 20 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena *

Tuesday, June 23 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Thursday, June 25 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Friday, June 26 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Friday, July 10 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena *

Tuesday, July 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Thursday, July 16 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sunday, July 19 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, July 21 Chicago, IL United Center

Thursday, July 23 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, July 25 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Monday, July 27 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, July 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

* without Bryan Adams.