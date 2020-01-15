Bon Jovi Kicks Off 2020 With New Album and Tour
Artist News Breaking News Industry News Touring News

Bon Jovi Kicks Off 2020 With New Album and Tour

Juliette JaggerPosted on by Juliette Jagger  Contact Me
250 0


LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Bon Jovi has today (Jan. 15) announced that they’ll be kicking off 2020 with a brand new album and tour.

The “Bon Jovi 2020 Tour,” presented by Live Nation, is slated to get underway June 10 in Tacoma, WA, and will make stops in Portland, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, and more, before wrapping up on July 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The tour will also feature special guest Bryan Adams.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Every ticket sold includes one CD copy of the band’s forthcoming album, Bon Jovi 2020, which is due out via Island Records later this year.

“BON JOVI 2020 TOUR” DATES:

Wednesday, June 10             Tacoma, WA                           Tacoma Dome
Thursday, June 11                  Portland, OR                          Moda Center
Saturday, June 13                  Sacramento, CA                     Golden 1 Center
Tuesday, June 16                   San Jose, CA                           SAP Center at San Jose
Thursday, June 18                  Los Angeles, CA                     The Forum
Saturday, June 20                  Las Vegas, NV                        T-Mobile Arena *
Tuesday, June 23                   San Antonio, TX                     AT&T Center
Thursday, June 25                  Dallas, TX                               American Airlines Center
Friday, June 26                       Tulsa, OK                                BOK Center
Friday, July 10                        Toronto, ON                            Scotiabank Arena *
Tuesday, July 14                    Newark, NJ                             Prudential Center
Thursday, July 16                   Boston, MA                             TD Garden
Sunday, July 19                      Detroit, MI                               Little Caesars Arena
Tuesday, July 21                    Chicago, IL                              United Center
Thursday, July 23                   St. Louis, MO                          Enterprise Center
Saturday, July 25                    Washington, DC                     Capital One Arena
Monday, July 27                     New York, NY                         Madison Square Garden
Tuesday, July 28                    New York, NY                         Madison Square Garden
* without Bryan Adams.

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post