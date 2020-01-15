The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees: Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails & More

CLEVELAND (CelebrityAccess) – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced its class of 2020: Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G., the Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, and Depeche Mode. Additionally, legendary music managers Jon Landau and Irving Azoff will both receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G., departed Doobies drummers Michael Hossack and Keith Knudsen, as well as all of the members of T. Rex aside from drummer Bill Legend, will be inducted posthumously. Cleveland natives, Nine Inch Nails will be inducted after appearing on the ballot three different times in the past.

Also on the ballot this year were Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motörhead, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, and Thin Lizzy. All failed to make the final cut.

The 35th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 2 at Cleveland’s Public Hall and will air live on HBO and on SiriusXM’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame channel. Tickets go on sale on February 27. Additionally, the museum will once again host a watch party, with tickets going on sale the same day and ranging from $100 to $300, plus fees.