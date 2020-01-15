Singer Stuns ‘America’s Got Talent’ With Celine Dion & Andrea Bocelli Duet

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – Marcelito Pomoy earned a standing ovation on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” edition for his powerhouse rendition of Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s classic duet “The Prayer.”

The 35-year-old singer who grew up in the Philippines stunned the audience and judges alike when he performed both Dion’s soprano part and Bocelli’s tenor part in their respective voices.

Judge Heidi Klum told Pomoy his performance was one of the “craziest things I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” while Simon Cowell said it was a “10.”

The video of Pomoy’s performance, which aired Jan. 13, has already racked up more than 6M views on YouTube and was the number 2 trending video on the platform at the time of publication Wednesday morning.

Check out Pomoy’s incredible performance below: