Polaris Music Prize Founder And Executive Director Steve Jordan Announces He’s Stepping Down

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Steve Jordan, the founder of Canada’s prestigious Polaris Music Prize, announced he will be stepping down from his role as Executive Director.

Jordan founded the prize, which recognizes the best full-length album by a Canadian artist on artistic merits, in 2006. Winners and shortlist nominees receive a $50,000 cash prize with an additional $20,000 from sponsors Slaight Music.

Additionally, second place prizes for the nine other acts on the Short List increased from $2,000 to $3,000.

Following his exit, Jordan will continue to serve in an advisory capacity, while Polaris events manager Claire Dagenais will take on an expanded role with the organization. However, they stopped short of naming her as a new Executive Director.

In a statement, Jordan said: “I’ve been really struggling to articulate the mixed emotions I have leaving something I started and have devoted myself to for the last 15 years. I’m sad to leave the day-to-day, but feel a lot of joy that Polaris, culturally and financially, is in the strongest position it’s ever been. I have every confidence that the stewardship of the jury, our team, and our stakeholders will ensure Polaris continues with the integrity and vitality that people expect of it. It also feels good that so many of our sponsors and suppliers have been with us since the beginning and continue to support our mission of amplifying the musical excellence in this country. The various hands that touch Polaris throughout the year are all good hands to be leaving it in.”

“On behalf of the Polaris Music Prize’s board of directors, we’d like to thank Steve for the vision and passion he’s brought to The Prize since its inception and we wish him all the best in his new role at the CBC. Polaris events manager Claire Dagenais will take on an expanded role within Polaris while Steve will continue to provide guidance for the Prize in his new role as a Polaris board member. We look forward to an exciting new chapter at Polaris,” added Polaris Music Prize Board Chair, Miro Oballa.