Emporium Presents Names Rob Buswell As Head of Radio Shows & Special Events

(CelebrityAccess) — Jason Zink and Dan Steinberg’s Emporium Presents announced the hiring of industry veteran Rob Buswell as Head of Radio Shows & Special Events.

In his new role at the Live Nation-owned promoter, Buswell will increase Emporium’s show production and expand its offerings of specialty events.

Buswell is a veteran of the live events industry, and previously owned and operated Pro Events since 2001, producing events and booking talent for corporate clients as well as nearly 100 U.S.-based radio stations.

Prior to launching his own company in 2001, Buswell developed the Radio Events division of Jacor Broadcasting in Denver and later went on to produce radio events nationwide for Jeff McClusky and Associates.

He also did a stint as the head of marketign at Avalon Attractions in Los Angeles and Barry Fey’s Fey Concerts in Denver, where he led marketing efforts at venues such as Red Rocks.

“Rob has been a longtime friend and partner of Emporium Presents. He brings his exceptional experience and relationships to a great team and will help us continue to grow our business,” said Emporium’s COO, Tina Suca.

Rob Buswell will be working remotely from Arizona.