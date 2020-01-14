FKP Scorpio Snaps Up Norwegian Talent Agency Nordic Live AS

OSLO, Norway (CelebrityAccess) — German concert company FKP Scorpio announced its second major acquisition in a week with the purchase of a majority stake in the Oslo-based agency Nordic Live AS.

Founded in 2017, by Erica Leypoldt, Kim Nordbæk, Ottar Schanke Eikum, and Joël Schwalenstöcker, formerly at Live Nation, Ultimat Artist, Mentometer and TimeOut Agency Nordic Live AS has grown to become a major player in Norway’s talent business, with their artists performing at more than 1,000 shows last year with more than $9 million in turnover.

Nordic Live AS represents more than 60 domestic and international artists, including Danko Jones, Billie Van, D’Sound, Bo Kaspers Orkester, Kickslip and more.

“We have been able to carve out a decent slice of the Norwegian market in just a few years as one of the very few remaining independents. We have done everything ourselves and our own way, but once we met with FKP Scorpio, we immediately knew this was the right partnership to take the company to the next level” says Nordic Live’s founders in a joint statement.

Following the acquisition, Nordic Live will collocate with head promoter Stian Pride and his team at FKP Scorpio Norway over the course of 2020.

Based in Germany, FKP Scorpio now has operations in ten countries in Europe after announcing an expansion into Belgium earlier this week.