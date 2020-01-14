AEG Presents To Stage A Benefit Comedy Event For Australia’s Wildlife Warriors Foundation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — AEG Presents announced plans to stage Stand Up For Australian Fires, a benefit event to help Australia recover from an outbreak of deadly wildfires this year.

The comedy-focused event will feature comedians Joe Rogan, Jim Jeffries and Whitney Cummings, and will take place on January 26th (Australia Day) at the Novo in Downtown Los Angeles.

Tickets for the benefit are on sale now via AXS.com and start at $50.00. Those wishing to donate directly to the cause may do so here.

Proceeds from the event will go to benefit Wildlife Warriors Foundation a 501c3 organization that works on behalf of Australian Animal Welfare. Their mission is to be the most effective wildlife conservation organization in the world through the delivery of outstanding outcome-based programs and projects, inclusive of humanity.

Early estimates suggest that the wildfires this year will have a devastating effect on Australia’s wildlife, with an estimated 1 billion animals killed in the blaze.