Brooks & Dunn ‘Reboot’ For North American Tour

Grammy-nominated country duo Brooks & Dunn announced they will be hitting the road this summer for their first tour in more than a decade.

The Brooks & Dunn ‘Reboot’ Tour will kick off on May 15th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis with dates scheduled throughout the late spring and summer until it wraps on Sept 19th at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Chicago.

“So much for ‘we quit,’ huh?” noted Ronnie Dunn. “That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn’t share our sentiment…he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it…’Brooks & Dunn ride again!’”

“The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us,” added Kix Brooks. “Performers who have had the kind of nights like we’ve had with our fans, can never really let that go. Live is where we’re most at home, and it’s gonna feel good to be back in the saddle, let’s rodeo! We’ll see y’all out there on the trail.”

The two country stars, who have netted dozens of top 10 hits such as “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria,” and “Ain’t Nothing ’bout You” but in 2009, the duo announced plans to part ways and pursue solo careers.

The reunited in 2014 for a series of concerts and teamed up two years later to be included on a spcial recording for the CMA Awards. Last year, they announced they were returning to the stage and studio, with the release of a new album “Reboot” which debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 last April.

Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour Official Dates:

5/15 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/16 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

5/22 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

5/23 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

5/29 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/30 Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

6/5 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

6/6 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

6/26 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

6/27 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/28 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/29 Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

9/4 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/5 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/10 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/11 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

9/18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/19 Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre