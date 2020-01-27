Brantley Gilbert Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is With Farmer Veteran Coalition Partnership

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert announced that in an effort to support local American farmers, he’s partnering with the Farmer Veteran Coalition to purchase a selection of locally sourced food for his catering at each concert stop.

For the tour, Gilbert’s tour catering partner, Taste Event will work with local farmers at each of the 25+ stops on the tour to locally sourced meats, dairy and produce. The farmers who furnish the food will be invited to dine with the tour, meet Gilbert and stay for the show.

“I still live in the town where I grew up, and I know that excitement for a show doesn’t start when doors open, it has the power to rally the community well ahead of when we show up to load-in and soundcheck,” shares Gilbert. “Our goal is to help boost local economies, showcase the best foods from the region and spend a bit of time thanking these great folks for all they do.”

Farmer Veteran Coalition is a nonprofit that helps veterans pursue careers in farming or adjacent agricultural professions. The organization currently represents more than 18,000 veterans and operates programs that include Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund, Homegrown by Heroes certification. FVC also organizes a National Conference and regional state chapter conferences and has been instrumental in directing millions of dollars of USDA funds appropriated for farmer veterans and the groups that support them.

Gilbert is also teaming up with Musically Fed, a non-profit that distributes excess food each night to organizations tackling hunger in each market.

“Musically Fed is honored to be a partner with Brantley Gilbert on his Fire’t Up 2020 Tour and Farmer Veteran Coalition. What a great way to be associated with and working alongside veterans to serve these communities in ways that will benefit many,” says Insight Management’s Maria Brunner, Founder of Musically Fed. “Our goal is to leave a footprint for it to continue. Special thanks to Brantley Gilbert and his entire team.”

Gilbert’s latest tour “Fire’t UP” kicked off on January 23rd with a pair of shows in Canada. It’s currently slated to hit 32 cities in the US and feature special guests Chase Rice, Dylan Scott, and Brandon Lay.