Justin Bieber Announces 5th Studio Album ‘Changes’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Justin Bieber has today (Jan. 28) announced his 5th studio album Changes will arrive February 14th, via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings, along with the official public on-sale for tickets to the ‘Changes Tour,’ presented by T-Mobile.
The tour, which is being promoted by AEG Presents, is slated to kick off in Seattle on May 14 and will make stops in Portland, San Diego, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, and more, before wrapping up in East Rutherford, NJ on Sept. 26.
Special guests include Kehlani and Jaden Smith.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14th at Noon local time at justinbiebermusic.com. $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.
Additionally, Changes – already receiving early buzz as “futuristic R&B/pop,” “trap-soul jams,” and “a new vocal plateau” – is available now for pre-order/presave and includes Bieber’s latest smash hit “Yummy,” which recently made radio history netting the highest number of official adds ever in a debut week, as well as his new track “Get Me” featuring Kehlani.
Justin is also slated to premiere his highly-anticipated new YouTube Originals docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons” today.
THE CHANGES TOUR DATES:
Date City Venue
May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
17 Portland, OR Moda Center
19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium
26 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
29 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium
June 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
5 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium
9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
13 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
16 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest
27 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
July 2 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
6 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
8 Tulsa, OK* BOK Center
11 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
15 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
18 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
27 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
Aug. 1 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
4 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
6 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
18 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
21 Landover, MD FedExField
24 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
26 Albany, NY Times Union Center
29 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Sept. 1 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
3 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre
10 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
14 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
17 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium
26 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
*Jaden Smith will not appear on the Tulsa date