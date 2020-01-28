Justin Bieber Announces 5th Studio Album 'Changes'
Juliette JaggerPosted on by Juliette Jagger  Contact Me
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Justin Bieber has today (Jan. 28) announced his 5th studio album Changes will arrive February 14th, via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings, along with the official public on-sale for tickets to the ‘Changes Tour,’ presented by T-Mobile.

The tour, which is being promoted by AEG Presents, is slated to kick off in Seattle on May 14 and will make stops in Portland, San Diego, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, and more, before wrapping up in East Rutherford, NJ on Sept. 26.

Special guests include Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14th at Noon local time at justinbiebermusic.com. $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

Additionally, Changes – already receiving early buzz as “futuristic R&B/pop,” “trap-soul jams,” and “a new vocal plateau” – is available now for pre-order/presave and includes Bieber’s latest smash hit “Yummy,” which recently made radio history netting the highest number of official adds ever in a debut week, as well as his new track “Get Me” featuring Kehlani.

Justin is also slated to premiere his highly-anticipated new YouTube Originals docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons” today.

THE CHANGES TOUR DATES:

Date               City                             Venue                                               

May  14  Seattle, WA               CenturyLink Field
17           Portland, OR             Moda Center
19           Sacramento, CA       Golden 1 Center
22           Santa Clara, CA       Levi’s® Stadium
26           San Diego, CA          Pechanga Arena San Diego
29           Pasadena, CA          Rose Bowl Stadium


June 2   Las Vegas, NV         T-Mobile Arena
5             Glendale, AZ             State Farm Stadium
9             Salt Lake City, UT    Vivint Smart Home Arena
13           Denver, CO               Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
16           Lincoln, NE                Pinnacle Bank Arena
19           Chicago, IL                Soldier Field
21           Minneapolis, MN      Target Center
24           Milwaukee, WI           American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest
27           Arlington, TX             AT&T Stadium
30           New Orleans, LA      Smoothie King Center

July  2    Houston, TX              NRG Stadium
6             Kansas City, MO      Sprint Center
8             Tulsa, OK*                 BOK Center
11           Nashville, TN            Nissan Stadium
13           St. Louis,                    MO Enterprise Center
15           Little Rock, AR          Simmons Bank Arena
18           Atlanta, GA                Mercedes-Benz Stadium
21           Miami, FL                   AmericanAirlines Arena
25           Tampa, FL                 Raymond James Stadium
27           Columbia, SC           Colonial Life Arena
29           Greensboro, NC       Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1    Philadelphia, PA       Lincoln Financial Field
4             Pittsburgh, PA           PPG Paints Arena
6             University Park, PA  Bryce Jordan Center
8             Columbus, OH          Ohio Stadium
12           Louisville, KY            KFC Yum! Center
14           Cleveland, OH          FirstEnergy Stadium
16           Grand Rapids, MI     Van Andel Arena
18           Lexington, KY           Rupp Arena
21           Landover, MD           FedExField
24           Buffalo, NY                KeyBank Center
26           Albany, NY                Times Union Center
29           Detroit, MI                  Ford Field

Sept.   1 Ottawa, ON               Canadian Tire Centre
3             Québec City, QC      Videotron Centre
10           Toronto, ON              Rogers Centre
14           Montreal, QC            Bell Centre
17           Foxboro, MA             Gillette Stadium
26           E. Rutherford, NJ     MetLife Stadium

*Jaden Smith will not appear on the Tulsa date

