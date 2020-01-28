Justin Bieber Announces 5th Studio Album ‘Changes’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Justin Bieber has today (Jan. 28) announced his 5th studio album Changes will arrive February 14th, via RBMG/Def Jam Recordings, along with the official public on-sale for tickets to the ‘Changes Tour,’ presented by T-Mobile.

The tour, which is being promoted by AEG Presents, is slated to kick off in Seattle on May 14 and will make stops in Portland, San Diego, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, and more, before wrapping up in East Rutherford, NJ on Sept. 26.

Special guests include Kehlani and Jaden Smith.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14th at Noon local time at justinbiebermusic.com . $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

Additionally, Changes – already receiving early buzz as “futuristic R&B/pop,” “trap-soul jams,” and “a new vocal plateau” – is available now for pre-order/presave and includes Bieber’s latest smash hit “Yummy,” which recently made radio history netting the highest number of official adds ever in a debut week, as well as his new track “Get Me” featuring Kehlani.

Justin is also slated to premiere his highly-anticipated new YouTube Originals docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons” today.

THE CHANGES TOUR DATES :

Date City Venue

May 14 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

17 Portland, OR Moda Center

19 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

22 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s® Stadium

26 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

29 Pasadena, CA Rose Bowl Stadium

June 2 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

5 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

9 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

13 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

16 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

19 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

21 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

24 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest

27 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

July 2 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

6 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

8 Tulsa, OK* BOK Center

11 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

15 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

18 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

21 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

25 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

27 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Aug. 1 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

4 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

6 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

8 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

12 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

16 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

18 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

21 Landover, MD FedExField

24 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

26 Albany, NY Times Union Center

29 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Sept. 1 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

3 Québec City, QC Videotron Centre

10 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

14 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

17 Foxboro, MA Gillette Stadium

26 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

*Jaden Smith will not appear on the Tulsa date