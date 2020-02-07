Erykah Badu To Headline Carnaval de Bahidorá Festival

MORALES, Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the 8th Annual Carnaval de Bahidorá announced the festival’s return for 2020, with a lineup that includes Erykah Badu, who will perform in the nation for the first time.

Now in its 8th year, the festival, which is set for February 14-16 at Las Estacas, in Morales, Mexico, will feature over fifty international artists and homegrown fan-favorites.

Headliners for 2020 include Goldlink, Masters At Work, David August, Pantha Prince, Channel Tres, Novalima, Sotomayor, Sister Nancy, Buscabulla, and Ibidio Sound Machine.

Additionally, Bahidorá will include a roster of DJs, including Theo Parrish, Equiknoxx, La Radada, and DJ Tudo and Pauza.

On Friday, Carnaval de Bahidorá will be teaming up with the record label and DJ collective Onda Mundial Collective for a showcase on Friday that includes scheduled performances by DJ Guagüis, Barda, DJ Mallka, Exz, and Roderic.

On Sunday, Mexican EDM promoter Sunday Sunday will host a special closing party.

For more information, check them out at: https://bahidorai20.boletia.com