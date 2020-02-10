Snoop Dogg Steps In It

(CelebrityAccess) — Rap icon Snoop Dogg has clarified seemingly threatening remarks to CBS Morning co-host Gayle King following he interview with WNBA player Lisa Leslie.

In the interview, King asked Leslie about the legacy of her late friend, Kobe Bryant and raised accusations of sexual assault against the late NBA legend. Bryant was accused in 2003 of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old hotel employee.

Bryant conceded to having an affair with the woman but the charges were later dropped after she declined to provide testimony in the case. She filed a separate civil lawsuit that was later settled out of court.

Following the King’s interview, Snoop released a video on Instagram that expressed his frustration with her line of questioning, suggesting she was “out of pocket.”

The video also seemed to take an ominous turn when Snoop suggested that King should ‘back off’ of Kobe before she faced repercussions.

“How dare you try to tarnish my (expletive) homeboy’s reputation… Respect the family and back off (expletive) before we come and get you,” he said in the video posted to social media.

Unsurprisingly, the seemingly threatening remarks sparked a furor on the Internet with many public figures coming to King’s defense, including former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice, who characterized Snoop’s remarks as “despicable.”

On Monday, Snoop released a followup video clarifying his remarks and noting that he is not a violent person and did not intend to threaten King.