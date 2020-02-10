Ratings For The 2020 Oscars Hit Record Low

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Initial ratings for ABC’s telecast of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards revealed that the veteran awards show reached an all-time nadir in 2020.

According to ABC, the telecast attracted an average audience of 23.6 million viewers, amounting to a 5.3 rating in Adults 18-49 based on Nielsen’s Live + Same Day Fast National ratings.

That’s down sharply from 2019 when the show attracted 29.5 million viewers, a drop of almost 11 percent.

The 2020 Oscars also stole the title of the least-watched Academy Awards from 2018’s broadcast, which averaged 26.5m viewers.

Still, ABC accurately touted the broadcast as TV’s most-watched entertainment special since last year’s Oscars, besting rivals such as the 2020 Grammys and Golden Globes by 4.9 million viewers and 5.3 million viewers respectively.

ABC also noted that the Oscars were the dominant driver of entertainment-related discussion on Social Media on Sunday night, with 20.6 million total ‘social’ interactions (Twitter: 67%, Instagram: 26% and Facebook: 6%) up by 16% from 2019 across comparable metrics (Total Twitter, Facebook Owned and Instagram Owned).