Live Nation Announces Blue October Perform At HiFi Dallas’ Debut In May

DALLAS (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation has announced the initial talent lineup for HiFi Dallas, the new nightclub and concert venue launched in partnership with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

The club, which is currently under construction, is now slated to debut on May 15th with a performance by the Texas-based alt-rock group Blue October, with the rock band Bowling for Soup lined up for a show on the following night.

“We’re proud to announce an exciting and diverse list of artists for our opening lineup to the music-loving community of Dallas,” said Live Nation’s Clubs & Theaters COO Ben Weeden. “The attention and time we’ve taken to invest in building something special and unique will all be worth it when fans experience their favorite artists inside this amazing new venue. The sound system we are putting in and the sightlines are really just incredible.”

Also on the initial round of artists announced for the HiFi is the L.A.-based rock trio Wallows, who are scheduled for two shows, as well as the Revivalists, Palaye Royale, and The Struts.

Yung Punch, Kevin Fowler, SNBRN, Power Trip, Cross Rags & Young, Robert Earl Keen and Half Alives with MisterWives have also been announced.

In total, Live Nation expects to host about 250 concerts and events per year at the HiFi, which is currently operated by Live Nation’s House of Blues club division.

The club, which was announced last month, will feature two floors with a show capacity of 1,000 fans. The venue will feature state-of-the-art sound and lights, multiple dining options, and an outdoor patio, as well as premium and box seats for VIPs.