Jennifer Lopez Signs Exclusive Touring Deal With Live Nation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Fresh from a much-touted performance during the Halftime Show of Super Bowl LIV, Jennifer Lopez has signed an exclusive multi-year touring partnership with Live Nation.

As part of the deal, Live Nation will produce and promote concert events in both the U.S. and abroad, including an upcoming tour.

“Jennifer Lopez has given fans spectacular live performances for decades through sold out tour dates and her Las Vegas residencies,” said Brad Wavra, Senior Vice President Touring, Live Nation. “The demand to see Jennifer live is only growing and Live Nation is proud to be partnering with such a worldwide phenomenon for years to come.“

JLo’s most recent tour, 2019’s “Its My Party Tour” was produced by Live Nation and featured new material from Lopez, as well as fan favorites from her extensive catalog.

In addition to her career as a musical artist, Lopez has ventured onto the screen as well and will be featured in the in Universal film Marry Me, co-starring Owen Wilson and Maluma.

In addition to producing and starring in the film, Lopez also performs a collection of new, original songs for the project.