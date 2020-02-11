Live Nation Fully Acquires AC Entertainment, Reorganizes Its U.S. Concerts Division

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, Live Nation announced it has fully acquired of Bonnaroo promoter AC Entertainment and announced a slew of regional promotions in its U.S. Concerts Division.

As part of the acquisition of AC Entertainment, Live Nation named AC Entertainment Vice President Ted Heinig as President of Live Nation Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Asheville, U.S. Concerts.

Current AC Entertainment President Ashley Capps will remain with the company and continue to play a significant role in Bonnaroo along with several other events he was involved in creating, Live Nation said.

Live Nation first took an equity stake in AC Entertainment in 2016.

Live Nation also recognized the growing importance as a touring market for Portland, Oregon, with the launch of the company’s first office there.

To oversee the company’s new location, MaryClare Bourjaily has been named President of Portland, U.S. Concerts.

Bourjaily has been a part of the Live Nation team for over 15 years and most recently did a turn as a Senior Talent Buyer in Seattle. Prior to that position, she worked for House of Blues Chicago.

In New York, Kurt Melian has been named President of New York City U.S. Concerns. Prior to his new East Coast post, Melian served as President of Live Nation Las Vegas for over 5 years and prior to that, he was the Vice President and Head of Entertainment for Caesars Entertainment.

Anthony Makes, the former President of LN New York, will continue to oversee looking bookings for the region, Live Nation said.

In Las Vegas, Sid Greenfeig will step up to the President’s post, having previously done a tour as Vice President of Booking and Development of arenas at MGM Resorts International where his portfolio included booking for the T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena and Mandalay Bay Event Center.

Amanda Moore was named Senior Vice President of Las Vegas, U.S. Concerts, reporting to Greenfeig. Moore has been at the Las Vegas office for 5 years, helping to get it up and running as well as handling marketing for the region.

Twenty-year Live Nation veteran Dave Clark has been promoted to President of Michigan, U.S. Concerts. Clark, who has handled Bob Seger’s tour promotion, most recently served the Senior Vice President of Marketing for Michigan office.

Michael Belkin, another longtime Live Nation staffer, has been appointed to President of Ohio and Kentucky, U.S. Concerts. Belkin most recently served as was the Senior Vice President of Booking in Ohio.

Josh Lacey is Live Nation’s new President of Minneapolis, U.S. Concerts after a stint as a talent buyer for the company’s Midwest office. He’s also overseen booking at the Varsity Theater and cut his teeth as an independent promoter in the Minneapolis / St. Paul market.

Live Nation also announced the appointment of Dan Kemer to the newly-created role of President of Indiana, U.S. Concerts. Kemer has been with Live Nation for 13 years and had been working as the Vice President of Midwest Club & Theatres. His past experience includes almost two decades at Michael Belkin’s Belkin production.

All new presidents will handle day-to-day operations of their local market including overseeing booking, marketing, production and ticketing, Live Nation said.