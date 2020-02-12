Live Nation And Chain Reaction To Stage Chain Fest 2020

(CelebrityAccess) — Chain Reaction, the noted Anaheim punk rock venue, and promoter Live Nation announced the return of Chain Fest for 2020.

The one-day music festival will take place at FivePoint Amphitheatre on May 23rd, with a punk heavy lineup that includes Jimmy Eat World, Taking Back Sunday, Circa Survive, Saves The Day, Anberlin, Glassjaw, Cartel, and Acceptance.

Additionally, Chain Fest will be raising money for the Living The Dream Foundation, a non-profit foundation that helps children and young adults living with life-threatening illnesses stay positive, despite the challenges they face.

2020 marks the second year for the strategic partnership between Live Nation and Chain Reaction.

Tickets for the fest will be available starting this Friday, February 14th. A limited number of VIP passes will be available for the event.