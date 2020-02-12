Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban & Thomas Rhett To Headline Watershed 2020

GEORGE, Washington (CelebrityAccess) — Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, and Keith Urban have been announced as the headliners for the 2020 edition of the Watershed Music & Camping Festival.

Now in its 9th year, the Live Nation-produced country music festival will take place at the Gorge Amphitheatre, overlooking the Columbia River Gorge on July 31-Aug. 2.

Additional artists announced for the main stage lineup include Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington, Travis Denning, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Gone West Ft. Colbie Caillat, HARDY, Randy Houser, and Jon Pardi, among others.

For 2020, the festival will offer upgraded VIP options include reserved VIP seating and access to a more spacious Sunset Deck for viewing options. In partnership with Cave B Inn & Spa Resort, special hotel packages will also be available to festival attendees.

“Watershed, to me, is all about the annual anticipation of a great weekend with 26,000 friends, in one of the most beautiful settings on Earth,” said Brian O’Connell, President of Live Nation Country Touring. “I feel like it is a privilege to not only get to go, but to share it with so many ‘Shedders that have been there since day one. These artists, that setting, and the ‘Shedders make Watershed more than just a festival, it’s a true rite of passage for country music fans, and I am so proud to host this event every year. Here is to year nine being the best Watershed Festival yet.”