Nashville Industry Vets Chuck Rhodes, Amy Aylward, And Mike Mean Join Forces To Launch Fusion Entertainment Company

(CelebrityAccess) — A group of experienced Nashville talent execs, including On The Rhodes Entertainment’s Chuck Rhodes, Acceleration Music Group’s Mike Meade and Amy Aylward have teamed up to launch the Nashville-based Fusion Entertainment Company.

The new company will operate primarily as a booking agency, but will also offer management and label services.

“I have known and worked with Mike Meade and Amy Aylward for many years,” says Rhodes. “When the opportunity arose to merge their booking agency Acceleration Music Group into our Fusion launch, I jumped at the chance.”

“We had an incredible year with AMG in 2019 and are looking forward to the future with this new venture, Fusion Entertainment Company,” says Meade. “Our long history with this team in other facets of the industry and the relationships we all share with our clients and friends will prove to be the perfect merger.”

The company’s senior team also includes noted Nashville entertainment attorney and veteran label exec Wayne Halper, as well as BFE/Audium Nashville’s Bob Frank as well as Ted Ellis and Tom Cross from Creator Ventures.

Additional Fusion Entertainment team members include agents Tayler Bock and Joan Saltel.

Rhodes will serve as Executive Vice President/General Manager and oversee day-to-day operations along with Vice Presidents/Agents Meade and Aylward. Halper will handle legal affairs and business development, the company said.

The initial artist roster for booking will include Darryl Worley, Ty Herndon, John Schneider, Michelle Wright, Danielle Peck, country duo Smith & Wesley, Billy Gilman, Brody Ray, Trent Tomlinson, Keith Anderson, and Jason Michael Carroll. Grammy-nominated guitarist Denny Jiosa is the company’s debut management client.