Kobalt Signs Tones And I To Neighbouring Rights Deal

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt has today (Feb. 20) announced that it has signed Tones and I to an international neighboring rights deal.

The deal offers the Australian songstress a full range of global administration and royalty maximization services.

Simon Moor, Managing Director of Kobalt Music Group APAC, said: “The rise of Tones and I and her single “Dance Monkey” has been both ubiquitous and chart topping, but when you consider songs such as “Never Seen The Rain” and “Johnny Run Away”, the true depth of talent becomes apparent and it is easy to see that the future will be both bright as well as enduring!”

Regan Lethbridge, David Morgan and Jackson Walkden-Brown, co-managers of Tones and I, added: “We’re absolutely pumped to be working with Kobalt on the neighbouring rights front! Our detailed discussions leading up to doing this deal really reinforced for us that they’re the best in the business when it comes to this relatively complex and evolving income stream. They’re exceptionally passionate about Tones and we’re very confident that this will be a long and fruitful relationship.”

Ann Tausis, CEO, Kobalt Neighbouring Rights, said: “I am so very pleased that Tones and her team have partnered with us for the collection of neighbouring rights. More and more global artists are becoming aware of this important revenue stream that has lots of rules and exceptions affecting who gets paid and where. It’s complex. Tones and I is the latest global star to recognize this area and our years of expertise will ensure she receives the income due to her across the globe.”

In May 2019, Tones and I made chart history, becoming the first artist to spend 24 weeks at #1 on the ARIA singles chart, with her global hit, “Dance Monkey.” Since then, the song has reached #1 in 30 countries (spending a record-breaking 11 weeks at #1 in the UK), amassed over 2 billion streams, held the #1 spot for the most-streamed song globally for 4 months (and counting), achieved 8x platinum status in Australia, become the most Shazamed song of all time, and is now officially the longest ever running #1 song on the Spotify global charts.

Kobalt Neighbouring Rights is the largest neighboring rights agent in the world, representing over 2,000 performers including A$AP Rocky, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Wayne, Sia, Young Thug and more.