The Weeknd Announces ‘The After Hours Tour’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Weeknd has today (Feb. 20) announced his new headline world tour, ‘The After Hours Tour,’ starting June 11th on the heels of his upcoming album, After Hours.

Produced by Live Nation, the 57-date trek will hit cities across the United States, Canada, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and France with support from Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver in the US, and 88GLAM and Sabrina Claudio in Europe.

Regular ticket on-sale begins Friday, February 28 at 10am local time for North America and 9am local time for UK and EU. For all North American dates, each ticket purchased online comes with one CD copy of After Hours. After Hours album merch bundles also became available with the announcement of the title track and album pre-order yesterday (Feb. 19) via shop.theweeknd.com. All purchases of the album or album bundles via the UK webstore also give priority access to pre-sale tickets for the upcoming UK and EU tour dates (Note: pre-sale code applies to UK and EU dates only). Pre-sale (powered by Ticketmaster) begins at 9am GMT on Wednesday, February 26th.

‘The After Hours Tour’ Dates:

June 11 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

June 14 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

June 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

June 22 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

June 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 26 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

June 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena

June 29 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

June 30 – Toronto, ONT – Scotiabank Arena

July 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

July 4 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

July 7 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 18 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

July 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

July 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 31 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

August 1 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

August 3 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

August 4 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

August 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

August 8 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

August 9 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

August 11 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

August 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

August 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

August 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

August 20 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

August 22 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

August 23 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

August 25 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

August 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

August 28 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

September 1 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Arena

September 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 11 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 12 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 13 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 15 – Newcastle, UK – Metro Radio Arena

October 16 – Birmingham, UK – Arena Birmingham

October 18 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro

October 19 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

October 26 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

October 27 – Amsterdam, Holland – Ziggo Dome

October 29 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

November 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

November 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

November 12 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena