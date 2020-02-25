Jenn Tressler And Haley Montgomery Join Opry Entertainment’s New Artist & Label Strategy Team

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Opry Entertainment Group announced the launch of a new Artist & Label Strategy Team, aimed at developing opportunities for artists affiliated with its brands including the Grand Ole Opry, and historic Ryman Auditorium, as well as 650 AM WSM, Ole Red and lifestyle media channel Circle.

Jenn Tressler and Haley Montgomery have both joined the new venture as Artist & Label Strategy Managers, with both of the new hires reporting to Jordan Pettit, Director of Artist Relations & Programming Strategy.

Tressler comes to her new role from L3 Entertainment in Nashville where she worked in artist management but her CV also includes Vevo where she spent almost a decade in artist and label relations.

Montgomery joins the company after a stint as a Strategic Partnerships Project Manager at the Country Music Association.

As well, Opry Entertainment is looking for an additional candidate to fill out the Manager, Artist & Label Strategy team, the company said.

“Just like the world of entertainment overall, there are more ways than ever at Opry Entertainment Group for artists to connect with fans. I’m thrilled to have Jenn and Haley’s expertise on board as we work to provide unique value to the artists who partner with us and deliver exceptional entertainment to fans who visit and tune in. The two of them will be invaluable additions to this growing team,” Pettit said.