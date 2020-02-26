BTS Takes Late Night Television By Storm

(CelebrityAccess) — Korean boy band BTS returned to American late-night television in a big way this week with appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

For their appearance on Fallon, Jimmy provided the members of BTS with a tour of the city, visiting several New York landmarks, including a New York Subway car where Fallon interviewed them on subjects ranging from their career aspirations to the motivations behind their most recent album “Map of the Soul.”

Fallon also took the members of BTS to New York’s famed Katz’s Deli, where they sampled the local fare, including Katz’s pastrami sandwiches. BTS then learned how to make sandwiches, while Jimmy served the results to Katz’s diners.

Next, Fallon took the BTS to New York’s Grand Central Station where they took advantage of the main terminal’s acoustics for a performance of their latest hit “On.”

Then, on Tuesday night, BTS joined Late Late Show host James Corden in Los Angeles for some car pool karaoke. During the mobile music session, Cordon and BTS covered the theme from “Friends,” several songs off of BTS’s newest album, as well as “Finesse” by Bruno Mars, and “Circles” by Post Malone.

The group then took a detour to a PLYOJAM dance class where James attempts to convince the members of BTS that he had the moves to join the group.