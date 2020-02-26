Madrid’s Zarzuela Theater Cancels Two Performances By Placido Domingo

(CelebrityAccess) — Renowned opera performer Placido Domingo is facing fallout in the wake of the release of a report by a union of opera performers who found that “inappropriate activity.”

On Wednesday, Spain’s culture ministry announced that it had called off two planned performances by Domingo at the Zarzuela Theater in May over the alleged misconduct.

According to Reuters, the shows at the publicly-funded theater will proceed as planned without Domingo.

The ministry’s National Institute of Performing Arts and Music expressed “strong support” for the women who have accused Domingo of sexual misconduct, and rejected “all types of harassment, abusive and dominating behavior” Reuters said.

Domingo apologized to his accusers on Tuesday, following the release of the findings of the investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists, which concluded that Domingo had behaved inappropriately with female musicians.

On Tuesday night, the A.G.M.A. released a statement suggesting Domingo may face a fine of $500,000, which it said was the largest fine ever imposed on a union member.