Position Music Taps Michael Frick For Senior Synch & Branding Role

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Indie music publisher, label, and management company Position Music announced the appointment of Michael Frick as Vice President of Brand Partnerships & Creative Synch.

In his new role, Frick will look for sync opportunities for Position’s label clients and music publishing business, while developing music driven brand partnership deals for corporate clients.

He will collaborate with Position’s current head of sync, VP Emily Weber.

“Michael brings a new level of excellence to our synch, advertising, and overall brand solution capabilities,” Bacon says. “As brands look for deeper, more strategic connections with music, we believe that equipping Michael’s creativity and industry knowledge with our growing roster of artists and writers will prove to be extremely valuable for our brand and agency relationships. We are excited about the insights and knowledge that Michael brings to Position Music. We have already seen Michael make a strong impact in his short time here.”

Before his new gig at Position, Frick formerly served as a strategic advisor to the global start-up The Rattle Collective but is best known for founding the music production and synchronization company Mophonics.

Prior to co-founding Mophonics, he worked at We Are Hear, which is owned by Linda Perry and Kerry Brown.