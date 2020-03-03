NEED MORE YOUTUBE ENGAGEMENTS?

Orlando, Florida (CelebrityAccess) – Do you know YouTube is one of the fastest-growing video sharing platforms in the world and the second-largest search engine behind Google? Basically, YouTube is a search engine for videos!

YouTube was acquired by Google in 2006, making it the second-largest acquisition by Google. As a result, Google and YouTube advertisements are managed on the same Google Ads platform and there are several ways to leverage these two platforms.

If you are an artist looking to increase your brand message and awareness, YouTube is a great place to start. There are several goals and tricks with YouTube, but one main goal of YouTube marketing should be to send your visitors to your website and other social media channels.

It’s important to add links to your channel and videos. They do get clicks if you deliver quality videos and unique content. If you’re an artist, YouTube is a fantastic platform to introduce your new artist channel and amplify your brand message.

The most common question we hear is, “How do we increase engagements?” The answer will vary depending on your capabilities and what you are willing to do yourself, and other marketing initiatives you might be engaged in.

Engage Back to Get Engagements

If you want to be proactive and increase engagements on your own, you will need to engage back. We say need, but this should really be a want. You should want to engage with your audience on a personal level.

You want the communication with your audience to be a two-way conversation, versus a passive viewing experience. If you want feedback you will have to let them know you are listening. By doing this, you will notice more engagements, and in addition, you will receive more positive feedback and dilute the negative comments.

Not engaging with your audience and expecting them to leave feedback is the same as asking a stranger to come into your home to engage with you, but you decide to walk into the other room and binge watch on Netflix. The stranger will be more likely to look around the house and then take off.

Here are a few tips to increase engagements on YouTube:

1. Ask Your Audience to Comment: At the beginning of your video ask your visitors to leave feedback and comments below. You can also mention this in the description area below your video. You would be surprised at the increase of engagements you’ll receive.

2. Commenting: Reply to as many people as possible and sometimes people will reply back, and even subscribe. Commenting lets your visitors know you are listening. Give them a reason to be a returning visitor. The more subscribers and returning visitors, the better chance you will increase your video share engagements. This will be conducive to your goals and organic marketing strategy. Eventually, this helps create a community and eventually monetize your channel.

3. Ask the Audience Questions: Make it easy for the audience to answer your questions so they do not have to sit on your video page and think about something on the spot. If they respond, you can reply back later.

4. Brand Message or Backstory: At the beginning of each video, you can talk about anything, even your life growing up. It can be in chapters as you create new videos. It can be about the struggles or mistakes you’ve made. It can be educational, inspirational or even beneficial tips.

Do you have a compelling brand message? If you do, keep the story consistent with your brand message and focus on staying on course.

5. Highlight Comments or Questions: Highlight your visitor’s comments or questions from previous videos and insert them into your new video releases. This lets them know you are listening and you care. Then you can post the new video link to your old video comment board. This will let your commentators know you will be addressing comments and questions from a select few at the end of the new video.

More Ways To Reach Engagement Goals

Blog Outreach and Press Releases will contain hyperlinks. You can use these hyperlinks to lead traffic back to your specific YouTube video. This will help you reach your goal for more engagements on videos you are currently focused on.

It’s also important to evaluate other promotions from your other social media platforms. It’s possible to look at how much traffic will lead back to the YouTube channel once viewers click the links.

In addition, it would be advantageous to shift focus to your other social promotions as well. For example, towards activities on YouTube. This will depend on alternative campaigns you’re running alongside YouTube.

There are many ways to increase engagements for your YouTube Ad campaigns. However, improving engagements is not something that can be forced, it should be organic, have time to evolve, then mature and be nurtured. This will create the community and organic marketing strategy you are striving for.