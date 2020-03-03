Nederlander Signs Exclusive Booking Deal At The Earl Carroll Theatre In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Nederlander Concerts announced it has signed a long-term agreement to exclusively book the under-renovation Earl Carroll Theatre on Sunset Boulevard.

The booking agreement expands Nederlander’s portfolio of booked venues in Southern California, which already includes the Pantages Theatre, City National Grove of Anaheim, Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, and the Balboa in San Diego.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new project, reinvigorating and re-opening this spectacular venue for all to enjoy,” said Alex Hodges, Chief Executive Officer of Nederlander Concerts. “Hollywood has and always will be important to the Nederlander family, and we look forward to expanding our footprint and bringing quality live entertainment back to this beautiful, historic venue.”

The 1,800-capacity Earl Carroll Theatre is currently in the midst of an extensive rehabilitation, presently in its first phase, which includes restoration of the building’s exterior, lobby, dressing rooms, and theatre.

When it reopens in 2021, the theatre will host concerts, comedy, family and other live entertainment and will be available to the public for neighborhood meetings, and private as well as special events.

Completed in 1938, the Earl Carroll Theatre was one of the last remaining examples of modern entertainment venues constructed at the height of Hollywood’s Golden Age.

More recently, the theatre was called the Aquarius Theatre and then served as home to Nickelodeon’s television production studio from 1997 to 2017. Recently, Nickelodeon returned to the Earl Carroll to tape America’s Most Musical Family.”