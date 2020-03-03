Longtime Portland Music Promoter Mike Thrasher Passes At 48

PORTLAND (CelebrityAccess) – Mike Thrasher, a longtime Portland-based music promoter and the owner of the Hawthorne Theatre, has passed away at the age of 48, according to Willamette Week.

Beginning in the 1990s, Thrasher, who was regarded by many as a legend of the Portland music scene, played a seminal role in establishing the city as a touring destination for underground punk, metal and rap acts.

His company, Mike Thrasher Presents, reportedly booked some of the earliest Portland gigs for the likes of The White Stripes and The Killers among others.

Thrasher was also the owner of one of Portland’s premier all-ages music venues The Hawthorne Theatre.

A cause of death has not been revealed.