Live Nation Announces Ticket To Rock 2020 With Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, Slipknot & More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation has today (Mar. 3) announced Ticket To Rock is back for 2020.

The multi-show summer ticket package grants fans access to amphitheater performances by some of the biggest names in rock.

Participating acts include Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, Korn & Faith No More, Megadeth & Lamb of God and Slipknot. Additional special guests include Staind, Bad Wolves, A Day To Remember, Underoath, Code Orange, Trivium, In Flames, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Helmet, Spotlights, ’68, Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia, Cory Marks and more.

Ticket To Rock packages will go on sale today at 12pm local time at tickettorock.livenation.com, available in limited quantities while supplies last. Packages will be offered in three tiers with the option of purchasing 3 shows starting at $59, 4 shows starting at $69 and 5 shows starting $79. Reserved seating packages will also be available with 3 shows starting at $79, 4 shows starting at $89 and 5 shows starting at $99. For more information on participating shows by venue and pricing visit tickettorock.livenation.com.

Ticket to Rock 2020 Participating Venues:

3 Show Packages Available At:

Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

4 Show Packages Available At:

Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park

Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre

Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Heath Insurance Amphitheater

Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Amphitheater

5 Show Packages Available At:

Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman