Live Nation Announces Ticket To Rock 2020 With Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, Slipknot & More

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation has today (Mar. 3) announced Ticket To Rock is back for 2020.
The multi-show summer ticket package grants fans access to amphitheater performances by some of the biggest names in rock.
Participating acts include Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed, Korn & Faith No More, Megadeth & Lamb of God and Slipknot. Additional special guests include Staind, Bad Wolves, A Day To Remember, Underoath, Code Orange, Trivium, In Flames, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Helmet, Spotlights, ’68, Bush, Theory of a Deadman, Saint Asonia, Cory Marks and more.
Ticket To Rock packages will go on sale today at 12pm local time at tickettorock.livenation.com, available in limited quantities while supplies last. Packages will be offered in three tiers with the option of purchasing 3 shows starting at $59, 4 shows starting at $69 and 5 shows starting $79. Reserved seating packages will also be available with 3 shows starting at $79, 4 shows starting at $89 and 5 shows starting at $99. For more information on participating shows by venue and pricing visit tickettorock.livenation.com.
Ticket to Rock 2020 Participating Venues:
3 Show Packages Available At:
Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
West Valley City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
4 Show Packages Available At:
Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park
Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Heath Insurance Amphitheater
Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Amphitheater
5 Show Packages Available At:
Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman