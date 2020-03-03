LeBron James Adds Multiyear AT&T Deal To His Endorsement Portfolio

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – LeBron James is arguably one of the most marketable personalities on the planet. With a stable of sponsors that already includes the likes of Nike, Coca-Cola, Beats, Blaze Pizza, Rimowa luggage, Walmart and the mental fitness app Calm, the four-time NBA MVP is now adding AT&T to his roster.

Announced Monday (Mar. 2), the “long-term strategic partnership” will see James teaming with the telecom giant to promote a new program called AT&T TV that attempts to combine live television and streaming.

As part of the new endorsement deal, AT&T will work alongside the LeBron James Family Foundation to allocate resources to the I Promise Village, which serves as transitional housing for families with students at the nearby I Promise School opened by James in partnership with the Akron school district in 2018.

“Through our extensive work with the NBA, WNBA and the WarnerMedia family of brands, we’ve grown to know LeBron as so much more than the star basketball player,” said AT&T CBO Fiona Carter. “His commitment to his foundation, empowering others, and storytelling combined with AT&T’s mission to inspire human progress through the power of communication and entertainment will create endless creative opportunities.”

“To have one of the biggest communications companies in the world believe in my kids and the work we’re doing to uplift families is incredible,” added James. “I’m excited about this partnership and the opportunities we’ll have to continue bringing people together across so many different platforms.”

Other celebrities tapped for the national campaign include Missy Elliot, Tracy Morgan and Cookie Monster.

You can check out LeBron’s first 15-second spot for AT&T TV below.