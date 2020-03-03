Report: TikTok Surpasses 40 Million Daily Active Users Globally

(CelebrityAccess) – According to data gathered by Learnbonds.com, TikTok has now reportedly surpassed 40 million daily active users globally.

The firm’s research indicates that the video-sharing social networking service clocked 41.27 million daily active users (DAU) globally in January 2020 across both iOS and Android platforms. The figure is the all-time-high number of DAU since the app’s inception.

While most of TikTok’s DAU appears to be concentrated on Android devices – the app reportedly clocked some 33.01 million active Android users during the same period, which is a staggering 87.5% growth since the launch of the TikTok Android application in January 2017 – TikTok’s iOS application has also witnessed a steady growth. Having now reportedly registered some 8.26 million daily active users on both iPad and iPhone, that’s a 25% growth since TikTok’s iOS app launched in January 2017.

In addition to being a popular application globally, TikTok has also seen significant growth in the US market. According to Learnbonds’ report, TikTok’s daily active users in the US are “mostly teenagers” with its Android users, primarily aged between 10-19 years, representing 37.2%.

